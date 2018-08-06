Ilion Fire Damages Main Street Apartment Building

Fire crews are working to extinguish an early morning fire at an apartment building on Main Street in Ilion.

WIBX has learned all ten occupants at 190 East Main Street were able to safely make it from the burning structure. Some of the residents were awoken and alerted to the fire by passing motorists shortly at 7:00 a.m. Monday, witnesses told WIBX.

Fire crews were still dousing the building with water at 8:00 a.m. Monday morning.

We'll update this story as more information become available.