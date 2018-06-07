Thanks To The Golden State Warriors We’re All Getting A Free Taco

Taco Bell's 'Steal a Game, Steal a Taco' promotion may have backfired on them for the second year in a row.

The promotion says that if the away team wins game one, two or three of the NBA Finals every person in the U.S. will get a free taco.

If you're not following the NBA Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers hosted the Golden State Warriors Wednesday night and the Warriors won handily.

That means not only do the Warriors go up 3 games to 0 on the Cavs, but on Wednesday, June 13th from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at participating Taco Bell restaurants we all get a free taco.

Now if a road team wins one of games four through seven we get another free taco on Wednesday, June 20th from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at our local participating Taco Bell.

Whether you like basketball or not, who doesn't love free tacos?

Find your nearest participating Taco Bell with the Taco Bell locator at TacoBell.com.