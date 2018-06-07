Black Bear Spotted in the City of Rome
The Rome Police Department received an unusual call for a report of a bear in a tree in the city.
According to police, it has been confirmed that a black bear was located on North James Street behind St. Peter's Church.
The bear had climbed a tree behind the church and the DEC was contacted shortly after. The DEC instructed police to avoid contact with the bear and allow it to come down from the tree to return to its natural environment.
Both Rome Police and the DEC are recommending any residents who see the bear to avoid contact and keep your distance.