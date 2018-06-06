Where to See Larry the Cable Guy in Central New York

One of the top comedians in the country is making his way to CNY for 2 shows.

Want to see Larry Git-R-Done? This will be his second performance at the del Lago Resort & Casino on Aug. 18. Tickets go on sale at noon Friday, June 8, and may be purchased in person at the del Lago Resort & Casino box office, by calling the box office at 315-946-1695 or dellagoresort.com/entertainment.

Larry the Cable Guy is a multiplatinum recording artist, Grammy nominee, Billboard award winner and one of the top comedians in the country. He has his own line of merchandise and continues to sell out theaters and arenas across the United States. Larry has created The Git-R-Done Foundation, which was named after his signature catchphrase, and has donated more than $7 million to various charities.

Guests must be 21 to attend all shows at The Vine.

The del Lago Resort & Casino is a $440 million 205-room hotel, spa, and casino that features 1,956 slot machines and 99 gaming tables, including 14 poker tables located at 1133 State Route 414, Waterloo, Exit 41 of the New York State Thruway. Must be 21 or older to attend.