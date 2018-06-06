Climb Through the Trees at This Adventure Park in Lake George

What's better than taking on an obstacle course with your friends? How about an obstacle course high above the ground, in the trees?!

Well, that's what you'll get to experience at this adventure park in Lake George. Imagine walking across swinging boards, ziplining over Alder Brook and going through more than 100 obstacles. Sounds like a fun day in the Adirondacks, right?!

It's called the "Adirondack Extreme Adventure Course" and that's exactly what it is. This park offers seven different courses including one for the kids and even one for someone with advance skill, called their black course or "No Limit." And of course many courses in the middle, for beginners and for those with minimum or medium level skills. Just check out this video:

Pretty cool, right?! I think that skateboard-looking obstacle looks fun. And where you zipline onto that rope net and have to climb your way to the top. And that video just shows you SOME of the crazy obstacles at this park.

If you're like me, you know one course won't be enough at this adventure park. Luckily, they offer package deals where you can pay for four courses, five, or even six courses (all the adult courses). According to the Adirondack Extreme website, it costs $55 per person for the six-course package, and takes about 3 to 4-and-a-half hours to complete. Adirondack Extreme says,

The Six-Course “EXTREME” Adventurer package consists of a mixture of approximately 10-17 different obstacles and challenges ranging from zip-lines, Tarzan swings, swinging surprises, hanging nets, wobbly bridges and much more.

There are some height and reach requirements for some of the courses, and they do ask that you check out their website and read their "Must Know Information" section. This will give you all the details before you start planning your trip to this awesome adventure park. You can get this "Must Know Information" at: AdirondackExtreme.com

The park is open 8:30am daily now through Monday, September 3rd. They do say reservations are highly recommended (you never know how big of a group and how many groups may be booked for the same time/day you plan on going). The park is still open after September 3rd, but their hours and availability change. You can reserve your spot by calling: (518) 494-7200

I don't know about you, but once I heard about this adventure park, I knew I HAD to go. I've added it to my 2018 Summer Bucket List. Looking forward to hanging out in the trees for an afternoon, and getting a workout in at the same time. If you make it to the park before I do, I would LOVE to hear what you thought of it. Feel free to send us a message on our Lite 98.7 Facebook Page at anytime!