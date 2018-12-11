Student Brings BB Gun Onto Westmoreland School Bus

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident in which an 11-year old student was in possession of a BB gun while on a Westmoreland School District bus.

Deputies say the student took the BB gun out of his book bag to show other students on the way home from school on Monday.

The juvenile said he was showing his friends the BB gun that he got from his cousin and did not understand it was wrong to do so.

The BB gun was not loaded and the Sheriff's Office says it appears there was no intention by the juvenile for any wrong doing or to cause alarm.

The School Resource Officer and Special Patrol Officers assigned to the school district have been made aware of the situation.

The investigation is continuing, but there are no charges at this time.