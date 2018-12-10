Hockey Players Needed for Movie Audition in Central New York

Can you skate and play hockey? Would you like to have a role in an upcoming movie? An open casting call for hockey players is coming up at Clinton Arena.

The Mayor of Utica, Rob Palmieri, posted a photo on his Facebook Page , with all the details of the upcoming auditions for a role in a new movie. If you're a hockey player, can skate, and would like to be in a movie, this is your chance. There are openings for extras in the movie and for principal roles.

According to the Facebook Post , the casting call will happen on Thursday, December 20th at Clinton Arena from 10pm to 11pm. And this casting call is ONLY for hockey players and on-ice roles, NOT for anyone else.

They do ask that you bring your skates and hockey gear, and a photo of yourself, when you come to audition.

The casting call is being held by "Slater Brothers Entertainment" for a feature film being shot in February of next year.

For more information, the Facebook Post states you contact:

Annie Delano at: Annie.Delano.Casting@gmail.com

If you're a hockey player who wants to take your shot at acting or if you know someone who plays hockey and may want to be in a movie - Let them know about this casting call. Good luck to all those who audition!

