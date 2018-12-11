Free Holiday Music at Sangertown Square
Sangertown Square is hosting free Christmas Concerts in Center Court until December 22, 2018.
School concerts are a wonderful tradition in CNY, and this is a great opportunity to get into the spirit with our little ones. Schools across Central New York will be performing in center court. Bring your friends and family to support this heart warming event.
Saturday, December 8th
Notre Dame Elementary Choir, 1pm – 3pm
Friday, December 14th
Herkimer High School Jazz Ensemble, 11am – 1pm
Saturday, December 15th
Frankfort-Schuyler Select Chorus and Show Choir, 12pm
Friday, December 21st
Westmoreland Select Chorus, 5pm – 5:45pm
Saturday, December 22nd
Waterville Central School Saxophone Ensemble, 10am
While enjoying the show have your Christmas Gifts wrapped with proceeds to benefit local organizations through December 22, 2018
Saturday, December 15th
Maria Christina’s School of Dance, JCPenney Wing. 9am until 9pm
Sunday, December 16th
Maria Christina’s School of Dance, JCPenney Wing. 9am until 8pm
Friday, December 22nd
Literacy Coalition, JCPenney Wing
Ilion Community Church, Target Wing. 10am until 7pm
Holiday Hours at Sangertown Square:
Monday, December 10th through Saturday, December 15th: 9am – 9pm
Sunday, December 16th: 9am – 8pm
Monday, December 17th through Friday, December 21st: 9am – 10pm
Saturday, December 22nd: 8am – 10pm
Sunday, December 23rd: 8am – 8pm
Monday, December 24th (Christmas Eve): 8am – 5pm
Tuesday, December 25th (Christmas Day): CLOSED
Wednesday, December 26th: 8am – 9pm
Thursday, December 27th through Saturday, December 29th: 10am – 9pm
Sunday, December 30th: 11am – 6pm
Monday, December 31st (New Years Eve) through Tuesday, January 1st (New Years Day): 10am – 5pm
Normal hours resume January 2nd: 10am – 9pm