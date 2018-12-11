Grab A Bagel Every Day Until 2019 At Panera In New Hartford

It looks like Panera in New Hartford is spreading the holiday cheer now until 2019.

Customers who sign up for Panera’s rewards program, MyPanera , can get one free bagel every day through New Year's Eve.

News 10 reports to take advantage of the offer, all you need to do is sign up and the offer will automatically be loaded onto your account. Then all you must do is present you MyPanera card to the cashier.

However, please note, cream cheese and spreads will still cost you.