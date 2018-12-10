Metal Found in Jimmy Dean Sausage Links Causes Recall

There's more than "home-cookin'" in some Jimmy Dean Sausage Links. The USDA has issued a food recall after 5 people reported finding metal in their food. The product recall covers ready-to-eat pork and poultry sausage links. Here's labeling information.

The items were produced and packaged on August 4 of this year, with a "Use By" date of January 31, 2019. Recalled is 23.4-oz. pouches of “Jimmy Dean HEAT ’n SERVE Original SAUSAGE LINKS Made with Pork & Turkey.” The product bears case code A6382168, with a time stamp range of 11:58 through 01:49 and the establishment number “EST. 19085” on the back of the product packaging.

The USDA's website has more information on the recall. The product was shipped nationwide, government officials will release the retail outlets where the products were sold once they are compiled.