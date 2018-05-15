Hear Slash’s Theme Song for New ‘MX vs ATV All Out’ Video Game

Between his ongoing Guns N' Roses commitments and his upcoming solo dates, Slash has plenty to keep himself busy — but he's evidently also managed to squeeze in enough time to co-write a new theme song for the MX vs ATV All Out video game.

Developer Rainbow Studios announced Slash's involvement in a press release, noting that he collaborated on the new track — titled "Vanishing Point" — with Nicholas O'Toole, the composer who previously worked him on the score for the Slash-produced horror movie Nothing Left to Fear.

"Rainbow Studios and THQ Nordic set out to give a new shape to the MX vs ATV experience with All Out — aligning ourselves with the very best musicians for the soundtrack was as important as nailing the game-play physics on the whips," said Chris Gilbert, CEO of Rainbow Studios. "We’re thrilled to have someone of Slash’s immense talent as a partner on MX vs ATV All Out, combining off-road racing, video games and awesome music."

In addition to MX vs ATV All Out, which is available now, Slash fans have a plethora of current and upcoming projects to choose from. As previously reported, Guns N' Roses recently returned to the rock charts for the first time in a decade courtesy of "Shadow of Your Love," an Appetite for Destruction-era leftover resurfacing now as part of the album's deluxe reissue. The band will be back on the road in early June, when they embark on a new European leg of their current wildly successful tour.