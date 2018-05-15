Women’s advocacy group UltraViolet has called for Spotify to remove Steven Tyler, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Don Henley and Ted Nugent, among other artists, from the streaming service, saying the musicians were being “glorified despite allegations of abuse.”

The demand came after Spotify removed a number of artists last week as they instituted a new hate content policy aimed at refusing exposure to those with a history of abusive behavior.

“Thank you for taking the important first step of removing infamous abusers R. Kelly and XXXTentacion from your official playlists,” said UltraViolet executive director Shaunna Thomas in an open letter on Spotify chief Daniel Ek. “On behalf of our 1 million members, UltraViolet applauds and supports this choice. Yet as you know, these two men are not the only abusers on your platform. We implore you to take a deeper look at the artists you promote.”

Citing the four rock artists among a “nowhere near” comprehensive list, she added, “Every time a famous individual continues to be glorified despite allegations of abuse, we wrongly perpetuate silence by showing survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence that there will be no consequences for abuse. … We publish this as an open letter because we hope other platforms like iTunes, Google Play Music and Pandora will continue to follow your lead.”