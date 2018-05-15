A few thunderstorms may develop this afternoon across the Finger Lakes and Mohawk Valley. Strong winds and brief heavy rain are the main threats.

The National Weather Service says a few showers and storms this morning across the north will be followed by strong to severe storms from the southern tier and southern Catskills of NY into northeast PA this afternoon. Some storms may produce damaging winds and brief heavy rain. Another round of rain is expected Friday through the weekend.

...Conditions will become favorable for strong to severe storms around noon today...developing over the central southern tier of NY and track rapidly to the east and southeast through the afternoon with the main threats being damaging winds and locally heavy rain...and the secondary threats of large hail and a few tornadoes...There is also the potential for locally heavy rain as well. PWATs around 1.5 to 1.7 inches, and deep convection...combined with rather saturated soils may lead to localized flooding issues...especially in the usual locations. Storms may be capable of producing 0.5 to 1 inch of rain in a short period of time. Urban and poor drainage areas are at risk for minor flooding. A limiting factor for flooding will be a fast eastward movement of the storms...[National Weather Service].

Photo Credit: http://www.spc.noaa.gov

The National Weather Service is predicting a 15 - 30% chance of hail, a 5% chance of a tornado today but these conditions should clear out fairly quickly.

Today: A chance of showers before 9 am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 9 am and 3 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 47. Northwest wind around six mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Light south wind.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Light west wind.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.