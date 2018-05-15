If you've been to Chili's you might want to check your credit card. A data breach at the restaurant chain could have given scammers your information.

The company learned about the breach on May 11 and released a statement. "Some of our guests’ payment card information was compromised at certain Chili’s restaurants as the result of a data incident that was limited to between March – April 2018; however, we continue to assess the scope of the incident."

A third party forensic expert has been brought in to investigate. "We believe malware was used to gather payment card information including credit or debit card numbers as well as cardholder names from our payment-related systems for in-restaurant purchases at certain Chili’s restaurants."

Monitor your bank and credit card statements to make sure there is no suspicious activity.

"We sincerely apologize to those who may have been affected and assure you we are working diligently to resolve this incident."

Chili's has 2 locations in central New York. One in Dewitt and the other in Liverpool.