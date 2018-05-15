Utica/New Hartford/Whitesboro Police/Oneida County Sheriff's

May 15th was proclaimed National Peace Officers Memorial Day in 1962 by President Kennedy, a day to remember those killed in the line of duty.

In New York state 1,638 men and women in uniform have died on the job. 7 K-9 have been killed. Over 30 of those deaths have occurred in central New York alone. We honor those officers who paid the ultimate sacrifice and thank them for their service.

Utica/Rome

Whitesboro Officer Kevin Crossley is the latest officer to die in the line of duty. He was killed April 11, 2018 in a vehicle crash.

Oneida County Deputy Sheriff Kurt Wyman was shot and killed during a standoff following a domestic disturbance in Knoxboro June 7, 2011.

Oneida County Deputy Sheriff Charles Kammerlohr was shot and killed in Utica when he and another deputy stopped a truck occupied by two men suspected of hauling bootleg liquor July 8, 1921.

New Hartford officer Joseph Corr was shot and killed following a vehicle pursuit of two men who had just robbed a jewelry store February 27, 2006.

Rome Police Officer Phillip McDonald was struck and killed by a fleeing truck following a vehicle pursuit of a burglary suspect December 15, 1920.

Sherrill Police Chief Thomas Reilly and Patrolman Robert Mumford were shot and killed while questioning a man they had pulled over about a gas station robbery September 13, 1969.

Utica Police Officer Thomas Lindsey was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop April 12, 2007.

Utica Police Sergeant Gerald Boehlert died after suffering a heart attack while attempting to break up a fight at a night club November 20, 1992.

Utica Police patrolman Orlonzo Cellamare succumbed to injuries sustained several days earlier when his patrol car was struck by another vehicle September 5, 1985.

Utica Police Patrolman William Chapman was killed in an automobile accident on Genesee Street while responding to a call at St. Elizabeth's Hospital July 19, 1980.

Utica Police Sergeant Michael Brophy died from injuries sustained when he was struck by a streetcar 10 days earlier while directing traffic December 27, 1918.

Utica Police Patrolman John Creedon succumbed to a gunshot wound sustained one week earlier when he interrupted a burglary in progress while walking his beat February 18, 1909.

Canastota Assistant Chief Louis Adamo was struck and killed by a truck while directing traffic at the intersection of Peterboro Street and Canal Street June 5, 1950.

Richfield Springs Chief Robert Hannahs was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver April 28, 1938.

Syracuse

Onondaga County Deputy Glenn Searles was killed when he was struck by a vehicle while assisting a stranded motorist on I-481 November 29, 2003.

Onondaga County Deputy Sheriff David Clark was shot and killed as he and another deputy were escorting three prisoners from court. One of the prisoners grabbed the other officer's gun and opened fire killing Deputy Clark and seriously wounding the other deputy February 11, 1987.

Oswego Police Lieutenant Donald Hill was struck and killed by a vehicle while directing traffic on Route 104 East November 11, 1995.

Oswego Police Patrolman Edward Proud succumbed to injuries sustained almost two months earlier when his police motorcycle struck a telephone pole near the intersection of West Seneca Street and Fifth Avenue September 24, 1930.

Oswego Police Officer Forrest Hall was shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance call on North Avenue October 13, 1969.

Oswego Police Patrolman Issac Wiltse was shot and killed when he attempted to arrest several burglars July 17, 1869.

Syracuse Police officer Wallie Howard was shot and killed during an undercover drug investigation October 30, 1990.

Syracuse Police Officer Mercer Weiskotten was killed when his police motorcycle was struck by a drunk driver while attempting to stop a speeding car September 23, 1954.

Syracuse Police Officer James Considine was struck and killed by a drunk driver while directing traffic at the scene of a fire on Hiawatha Boulevard April 10, 1954.

Syracuse Police Officer John Jarmacz died after falling from a moving paddy wagon while struggling with a suspect August 30, 1947.

Syracuse Police Officer Andrew Wolfrom succumbed to injuries sustained six months earlier while attempting to protect a fellow officer who was being attacked by a mob of rioting strikers February 1, 1937.

Syracuse Police officer Michael English was killed when his police motorcycle was struck by another vehicle at the intersection of Hiawatha Boulevard and Van Rensselaer Street September 22, 1935.

Syracuse Police officer James Hannon was shot and killed when he interrupted a burglary in progress at a pharmacy June 13, 1929.

Syracuse Police Officer George Caldwell was killed in a motorcycle accident while attempting to stop a speeding vehicle July 10, 1928.

Syracuse Police Officer Pierson Near was shot and killed with his own service weapon while struggling with a suspect in a local restaurant on Genesee Street January 7, 1923.

Syracuse Police Officer Ernest Griffin was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver at the intersection of Park Avenue and Lakeview Avenue June 12, 1921.

Syracuse Police Detective James Harvey was shot and killed when he attempted to arrest two suspected burglars August 1, 1893.

Montgomery County Sheriff Deputy Gary Johnson was killed while responding to a domestic disturbance call August 1, 1991.