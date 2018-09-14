Rome Rescue Mission Seeking Volunteers For Holiday Season

Would you like to give back this year? The Rome Rescue Mission is seeking volunteers for the holiday season.

The Rescue Mission posted on Facebook looking for daily volunteers during the month of November to help with donations coming in.

We are also seeking 25 volunteers to assist with our Thanksgiving basket day on November 20th. We ask that you be able to lift at least 50lbs and be able to transport items up and down the stairs. This is a great opportunity to get your group involved in the holiday season.

They are hosting a volunteer luncheon on September 17th to talk more about volunteer opportunities. You can call them today to reserve your spot for the 17th at 315-886-1098.