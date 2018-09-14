If you head out to the Oneida location of Long John Silver’s on September 19th, you can celebrate "Talk Like a Pirate Day" with a free Deep Fried Twinkie.

So how do you get this free deal? Talk like a pirate at the location! It's that simple. Now if you take it to the next level by dressing up as a pirate, could could earn a free Fish N’ Fry according to QSR Magazine .

Other than the free perks, customers will be able to donate to the American Cancer Society. Last year, the brand nationwide was able to raise more than $50,000.

Deals don't stop there either. If you are on Facebook, send a photo through messenger to Long John Silver's of you dressed up like a pirate and you could win $100 in Long John Silver’s gift cards.

You can find Long John Silver's in Oneida at 1038 Glenwood Ave.