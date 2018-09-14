2 Bigfoot Festivals Happening In Upstate New York This Fall

Looking for a festival where you can mingle with people who share the same passion for Bigfoot as you do? Here in Upstate New York, there are two festivals being held this fall.

September 29th 2018- Sasquatch Calling Contest and Festival

This festival is being held in Whitehall New York located in Washington County. Whitehall is known as the Bigfoot capital of New York, with multiple sightings reported each and every year .

You will find Bigfoot info and research, live music, a Bigfoot calling contest, Bigfoot Bar-b-que, and all sorts of family fun for the kids. For more details call David Molenaar at 518-499-0874.

October 12th - October 14th- The 7th Annual Chautauqua Lake Bigfoot Weekend

This festival is being held at the YMCA Camp Onyahsa on the shores of Chautauqua Lake located in Chautauqua County. A three day weekend for Bigfoot, what could be better?

Friday night is Bigfoot and Monster Movie Night followed by a lakeside bonfire. Saturday you'll be able to listen to a series of Bigfoot lecturers and presentations throughout the day. Sunday is a Bigfoot Expedition for those staying at the We Wan Chu Cottages. For more details, visit the official website of the festival .

( This story was inspired by New York Upstate )