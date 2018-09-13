Aerosmith performed their classic song “Walk This Way” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night using a selection of kids’ instruments including mini guitars, toy drums and kazoos.

They were joined by host Fallon and his longtime house band the Roots on the lighthearted rendition.

“Walk This Way” was originally released as the second single from Toys in the Attic in 1975, but came to even greater prominence when Run-D.M.C . covered it in 1986, along with singer Steven Tyler and guitarist Joe Perry . At that point it became one of the key moments in the development of rap-rock.

You can watch the Fallon performance below.

Aerosmith recently confirmed they’d mark their 50th anniversary with a Las Vegas residency, playing 18 shows at the Park MGM Hotel and Casino starting on April 6. “What we want to do is something that I haven’t seen before," Perry said. "Just downsizing our live show, just playing in a smaller place. We want to do something different. We’re in the middle of the production now. What we’re talking about is having an experience that you wouldn’t be able to see on a regular Aerosmith tour.”

Perry also recently commented on the potential for a new album, which will be the band's first since 2012’s Music From Another Dimension! “Everybody’s vibe is we’d like to have some new material," he explained. "But we've got so many songs that we haven't played in so long, and other songs that we've never played, so there are a lot of things to come into consideration when you talk about a new record. Sometimes I think about, ‘What's the point?’ We've got all these songs that we've already written that have been on these albums that we'd love to play that no one's ever heard before. And I certainly love recording, and I could see it happening.”