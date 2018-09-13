Thursday’s Primary Election Results

Here are the results of Primary day voting held on Thursday, September 13th. All results are unofficial.

Governor- Democratic (9,921 of 13,836)



Andrew Cuomo 700,614

Cynthia Nixon 382,578

Lt Governor- Democratic (10,372 of 13,836)



Kathy Hochul 526,325

Jumaane Wiliams 497,388

Attorney General- Democratic 10,372 of 18,836)



Zephyr Teachout 331,721

Sean Patrick Maloney 252,380

Leecia Eve 34,538

Letitia James 446,206

119th Assembly- Republican (104 of 111)



Frederick Nichols 782

Dennis Bova 817

118th Assembly- Republican (111 of 116)



Robert Smullen 4,032

Patrick Vincent 2,920

118th Assembly- Conservative 61 of 116)



Robert Smullen 47

Patrick Vincent 17

121st Assembly-Democratic (75 of 80)



Bill Magee 3,326

Dan Butterman 2,198

For more primary election results visit the Oneida County or Herkimer County Board of Elections websites.