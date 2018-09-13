Thursday’s Primary Election Results
Here are the results of Primary day voting held on Thursday, September 13th. All results are unofficial.
Governor- Democratic (9,921 of 13,836)
Andrew Cuomo 700,614
Cynthia Nixon 382,578
Lt Governor- Democratic (10,372 of 13,836)
Kathy Hochul 526,325
Jumaane Wiliams 497,388
Attorney General- Democratic 10,372 of 18,836)
Zephyr Teachout 331,721
Sean Patrick Maloney 252,380
Leecia Eve 34,538
Letitia James 446,206
119th Assembly- Republican (104 of 111)
Frederick Nichols 782
Dennis Bova 817
118th Assembly- Republican (111 of 116)
Robert Smullen 4,032
Patrick Vincent 2,920
118th Assembly- Conservative 61 of 116)
Robert Smullen 47
Patrick Vincent 17
121st Assembly-Democratic (75 of 80)
Bill Magee 3,326
Dan Butterman 2,198
