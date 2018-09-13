Thursday’s Primary Election Results

Here are the results of Primary day voting held on Thursday, September 13th.  All results are unofficial.

Governor- Democratic   (9,921 of 13,836)

Andrew Cuomo  700,614

Cynthia Nixon  382,578

Lt Governor- Democratic (10,372 of 13,836)

Kathy Hochul  526,325

Jumaane Wiliams  497,388

Attorney General- Democratic 10,372 of 18,836)

Zephyr Teachout  331,721

Sean Patrick Maloney  252,380

Leecia Eve  34,538

Letitia James  446,206

119th Assembly- Republican (104 of 111)

Frederick Nichols  782

Dennis Bova  817

118th Assembly- Republican (111 of 116)

Robert Smullen  4,032

Patrick Vincent  2,920

118th Assembly- Conservative 61 of 116)

Robert Smullen  47

Patrick Vincent  17

121st Assembly-Democratic (75 of 80)

Bill Magee   3,326

Dan Butterman  2,198

For more primary election results visit the Oneida County or Herkimer County Board of Elections websites.

WIBX 950 Source: Thursday’s Primary Election Results
