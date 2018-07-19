Rod Stewart Announces New Album, ‘Blood Red Roses’

Rod Stewart will release his 30th album, Blood Red Roses , on Sept. 28.

He promised back in March there was a new LP on the way, and he's now detailed the follow-up to 2015's Another Country with cover art, track listing and the album's first single, "Didn't I."

"I always think I make albums for a few friends and this record has that intimacy," Stewart said in a press release. "Sincerity and honesty go a long way in life and the same is true in songwriting."

You can see the track listing at the bottom, and listen to "Didn't I" below.

Co-produced by Kevin Savigar, who has worked with Stewart on-and-off since 1980, Blood Red Roses will be available in both a 13-track standard edition and a deluxe version that adds three songs. All pre-orders come with an immediate download of "Didn't I," which is about what parents go through when witnessing their children fall down the path of drug abuse.

For the second consecutive year, Stewart will embark on a summer tour with Cyndi Lauper. It's set to kick off on July 24 at the Hard Rock Event Center in Hollywood, Fla., and run through Sept. 1 at the White River Amphitheater in Seattle. You can check out all the dates here .

Rod Stewart, 'Blood Red Roses' Track Listing

1. "Look in Her Eyes"

2. "Hole In My Heart"

3. "Farewell"

4. "Didn’t I"

5. "Blood Red Roses'

6. "Grace"

7. "Give Me Love"

8. "Rest of My Life"

9. "Rollin' & Tumblin'"

10. "Julia"

11. "Honey Gold"

12. "Vegas Shuffle"

13. "Cold Old London"

Deluxe Edition Tracks

14. "Who Designed the Snowflake"

15. "It Was a Very Good Year"

16. "I Don't Want To Get Married"