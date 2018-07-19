You may be more prepared than you think to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation, even if you've never done it before. That's the message New York-Presbyterian hospital is trying to re-enforce with a new Spotify playlist of songs with the ideal tempo for lifesaving chest compressions.

The 47 songs all maintain a pace of 100 to 120 beats per minute, the recommended soundtrack for saving a life. The playlist is dotted with some very familiar rockers, including Queen's "Another One Bites the Dust" and Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Sweet Home Alabama."

Queen's song title may be an unfortunate but appropriate choice for the list, which is called "Songs to Do CPR To," considering the procedure is only effective about eight percent of the time. Experts say recovery from cardiac arrest would double, however, if bystanders knew how to administer the compressions at a steady tempo.

"The main thing about CPR is maintaining high quality, fast compressions, so you don't want to lose steam," Sonia Tolani, a cardiologist at the hospital. Her experience rescuing a man on the subway lead to a new website that shows laymen who to perform CPR.

