Before The Walking Dead shambles into Comic-Con tomorrow with a full trailer, AMC has debuted the first official teaser for Season 9. The brief sneak peek offers a look at the various communities attempting to rebuild in the wake of Negan’s terror, while Danai Gurira’s Michonne talks to Lauren Cohan’s Maggie about setting new rules for how they should treat one another. Should go over well!

AMC is bringing The Walking Dead cast to Comic-Con tomorrow afternoon to tease the show’s upcoming ninth — and pivotal — season. In addition to operating under new showrunner Angela Kang, Season 9 will see the departures of two of the series’ key stars: Andrew Lincoln and Lauren Cohan, and given the nature of The Walking Dead, I highly doubt they’ll be getting out alive.

Kang recently spoke with EW about what fans can expect from the upcoming season, which puts an emphasis on the female characters and features “a lot of stories about leadership with Maggie, with Michonne, with Carol.” But the women won’t always see eye to eye. Kang adds that “they’re gonna go toe to toe with each other and with our men.”

As previously teased, the group dynamic will also likely change a bit in the wake of Negan’s reign of terror — and our protagonists’ disagreements over how to handle his defeat. For now, Negan has been locked up, though some of the characters would have preferred to have him dead and buried rather than risk the possibility of his escape.