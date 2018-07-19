Central New York College Continues Racking Up Sports Awards

Syracuse University certainly dominates the collegiate sports culture in Central New York, recently scoring big numbers in a study published by ESPN, which showed how Orange athletic teams place near the top among all the big jock schools.

Another school in the Mohawk Valley, however, may be even more impressive on a consistent, year-in, year-out basis when it comes to athletic excellence across an impressive array of sports platforms.

The Herkimer Generals athletic program placed second among two-year college non-scholarship athletic programs for the 2017-18 National Alliance of Two-Year College Athletic Administrators (NATYCAA) Cup award.

Teams that contributed to the latest award for the Generals included:

Softball - 2nd place finish at Nationals

Men’s Soccer – 3rd place finish at Nationals

Men’s Basketball – 4th place finish at Nationals

Women’s Bowling – 11th place finish at Nationals

Men’s Bowling – 6th place finish at Nationals

Men’s Track & Field – 20th place finish at Nationals

Women’s Cross Country – 6th place finish at Nationals

Women’s Swimming & Diving – 12th place finish at Nationals

Men’s Swimming & Diving – 11th place finish at Nationals

Men’s Cross Country – 14th place finish at Nationals

Women’s Track & Field – 13th place finish at Nationals

Baseball –7th place finish at Nationals

“I am extremely proud of our student-athletes and coaches for another outstanding year in the classroom, community and on the playing fields,” said Athletic Director Donald Dutcher. “We strive to achieve excellence in those three areas each and every day, and that’s why we continue to rank among the best.”