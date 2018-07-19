Demolition Derby At Utica Rome Speedway This Sunday July 22

Demolition Derby at the Utica Rome Speedway this Sunday, July 22. In addition to a full night of racing during the Mike Martin Sportsman Memorial, the evening will be capped with King’s Smash’em Crash’em Demolition Derby .

Racing action starts at 7 with Sportsman and Modified classes, plus for the time this season the King of Dirt Pro Stock Series. Demo action in two classes will begin at the conclusion of racing with 4 and 6 cylinder Chain and Bang and the Compact Junkyard Run class.

Tickets are $15 for adults, Students, Military, and Senior passes are $12 and kids under 16 are admitted for free. Get full details on the evening at Utica Rome Speedway's website . More information about King’s Smash’em Crash’em Demolition Derby is available on their Facebook page . Check out their action from The Brewerton Speedway in the video below.

BONUS VIDEO: