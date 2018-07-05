Partial Bridge Collapse Reported In Syracuse
Authorities in Syracuse are investigating the collapse of part of a bridge in downtown Syracuse.
Syracuse.com is reporting the concrete sides of a railroad bridge along South Clinton Street at West Onondaga and Gifford Streets collapsed just after 1:00 Thursday afternoon.
Large chunks of concrete are scattered on South Clinton Street
The Syracuse Fire Department, the Syracuse Police Department and National Grid officials responded.
There are no reports of any injuries.