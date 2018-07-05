The 2018 Boilermaker Forecast Looks Like Perfect Race Weather

Good news Boilermaker runners: the race day forecast looks just about perfect.

Next to which beer will be served at the post-race party, the weather is the most anticipated part of Boilermaker weekend - and this year, the forecast looks good.

The National Weather Service is calling for a sunny race Sunday, with temperatures getting up to a high of 83 degrees, which means the race should start with cooler temperatures.

Regardless of the temps, it's still important to stay hydrated during the race - so make sure you drink up prior to and during the race.

The Boilermaker has introduced a brand new option for race spectators - the ability to track your favorite runner.

As always, Boilermaker runners provide some great inspiration for the rest of us: