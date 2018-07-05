An early morning house fire in Utica has led to the displacement of two families.

According to the Utica Fire Department Facebook page, the call came in for reports of a structure fire at the corner of Steuben Street and Boyce Avenue at approximately 1 AM.

WUTR's Antoine Spratt was live on the scene to capture the horrific images.

The local chapter of the American Red Cross arrived on scene to provide assistance to nine people, including 3 children.

The Mohawk Valley Chapter offered translation services, emotional support and financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food and clothing.