Ratt Lose Drummer Jimmy DeGrasso

Ratt drummer Jimmy DeGrasso confirmed he had left the band ahead of a tour they previously described as exhibiting a “new breed” lineup.

With guitarists Warren DeMartini and Carlos Cavazo also apparently out, it remains to be seen who will take the stage alongside singer Stephen Pearcy and bassist Juan Croucier on July 7 in Mulvane, Kan.

SiriusXM host Eddie Trunk tweeted about the development. “[DeGrasso] is no longer a part of Ratt and opted to move on," he wrote. "Stephen & Juan remain the sole original members. The new guitar players & drummer TBA but likely not in advance of first show.”

The band has been attempting to reboot its career since apparently winning a battle over naming rights against former drummer Bobby Blotzer in 2017 – though Blotzer denied the dispute was over. Earlier this year, he described Pearcy’s lineup as “Camp Chaos” but said a reunion wasn’t impossible, arguing “if we were together and had our shit tight within the band, the sky's the limit, is the way I always saw it.”

Announcing the 2018 relaunch, Pearcy said in a statement that “we have not had an all-original member line up since 1991 and sadly with the passing of Robbin Crosby, that chapter is over. However, if you still want to see the original band, there are many videos on YouTube and other places to enjoy. That was a fucking great band, but I guarantee that the new breed of Ratt that we put onstage every night will be in your face, energized and fully engaged. Simply put, the band our fans deserve."