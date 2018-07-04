Here’s How Much Money Iron Maiden Generate From Ticket Sales
Have you ever wondered how much money Iron Maiden generate from ticket sales on their tours? The legendary band has toured pretty consistently since reuniting with singer Bruce Dickinson and guitarist Adrian Smith in 1999, and packed large venues ever since.
Below are numbers taken from the latest report of Billboard's Boxscore report, which show how much money is being generated solely from ticket sales (i.e. merchandise sales are not included in these totals). As you can see, they sold out the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, with 37,221 tickets generating $2,926,064 in gross sales. (It should also be noted that this total is not only divided amongst the band, but the venue, its employees and others as well.)
Maiden nearly sold out Letnany Airport in Prague, moving 29,763 of 30,000 tickets and generating gross sales of $2,314,576. In Helsinki, Finland they played at Hartwall Arena, which is a 20,344 capacity venue, and generated $2,072,080 from selling it out. There are more dates you can see below, which The PRP compiled. It's an amazing feat for a band on a timeline such as Maiden's to still be selling out venues such as these. Nothing but respect for the greats.
Artist(s): Iron Maiden, Killswitch Engage
Venue: Tele2 Arena - Stockholm, Sweden
Attendance/Capacity: 37,221/37,221
Gross Sales: $2,926,064
Artist(s): Iron Maiden, Killswitch Engage
Venue: Letnany Airport - Prague, Czech Republic
Attendance/Capacity: 29,763/30,000
Gross Sales: $2,314,576
Artist(s): Iron Maiden, Killswitch Engage
Venue: Hartwall Areena, Helsinki, Finland
Attendance/Capacity: 20,344/20,344
Gross Sales: $2,072,080
Artist(s): Iron Maiden, Killswitch Engage
Venue: Expo Plaza - Hannover, Germany
Attendance/Capacity: 21,900 / 21,900
Gross Sales: $1,678,755
Artist(s): Iron Maiden, Killswitch Engage
Venue: Waldbuhne - Berlin, Germany
Attendance/Capacity: 15,757 / 17,000
Gross Sales: $1,408,961
Artist(s): Iron Maiden, Killswitch Engage
Venue: Royal Arena - Copenhagen, Denmark
Attendance/Capacity: 15,184 / 15,184
Gross Sales: $1,394,397
Artist(s): Iron Maiden, Killswitch Engage
Venue: Saku Suurhall - Tallinn, Estonia
Attendance/Capacity: 8,284 / 8,284
Gross Sales: $544,989
