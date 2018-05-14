Update (4:39 a.m.): The Sheriff's Office has located Wheeler. She was found at around 3:30 a.m. and is back home safe and sound.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is looking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.

14-Year-Old Alessia Wheeler was last seen on Sunday, May 13th at approximately 6 p.m. on Doyle Road in the Town of Deerfield.

She is described as 5' 4" with blue eyes and blonde hair. She weighs approximately 98 pounds.