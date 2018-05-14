Oneida County Sheriff’s Looking for Missing Deerfield Teen
Update (4:39 a.m.): The Sheriff's Office has located Wheeler. She was found at around 3:30 a.m. and is back home safe and sound.
The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is looking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.
14-Year-Old Alessia Wheeler was last seen on Sunday, May 13th at approximately 6 p.m. on Doyle Road in the Town of Deerfield.
She is described as 5' 4" with blue eyes and blonde hair. She weighs approximately 98 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a pink sweater and black spandex pants. If anyone has information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 315-736-0141.