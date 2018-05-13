Rolling Stones Announce ‘From the Vault: No Security’ DVD

The Rolling Stones have announced a new entry in their From the Vault series: No Security - San Jose 1999 collects the closing date of the band's 1999 American tour on DVD, Blu-ray, DVD and two CDs, three LPs and digital formats.

As the press release announcing the set notes, the band performed two shows in the California city that it first played in 1965. More than 33,000 people saw the shows, which included songs from their most recent album, 1997's Bridges to Babylon, along with the usual bunch of classics, like concert opener "Jumpin' Jack Flash," "Brown Sugar" and "Sympathy for the Devil."

You can watch a trailer for the DVD below.

From the Vault: No Security - San Jose 1999 will arrive on July 13, almost a month after the June 15 release of the limited-edition box set The Studio Albums Vinyl Collection 1971-2016.

You can see the track listing for the new Vault release below.

The San Jose shows follow other live DVDs and CDs in the band's From the Vault series, which collects performances from the Stones' tours over the years. Other titles include dates from 1971 (The Marquee Club), 1975 (L.A. Forum) and 1982 (Live in Leeds).