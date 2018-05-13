Solo may take us to Star Wars’ past, but Jon Favreau is cluing us into the future. The director-producer reveals first details of his new live-action TV series, promising new characters and a post-Jedi setting.

Nerdist spoke to Solo star and Lion King director Jon Favreau at the Solo: A Star Wars Story premiere, inquiring about the franchise’s first live-action series. We’ve relatively few details beyond a commitment to more diverse crew and a 2019 premiere on Disney’s untitled streaming service, but Favreau apparently confirmed the new series would be set after sixth chapter Return of the Jedi, and feature unfamiliar characters:

Previously, Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy made sure to note that the writer-executive producer would head up a diverse staff:

I couldn’t be more excited about Jon coming on board to produce and write for the new direct-to-consumer platform. Jon brings the perfect mix of producing and writing talent, combined with a fluency in the Star Wars universe. This series will allow Jon the chance to work with a diverse group of writers and directors and give Lucasfilm the opportunity to build a robust talent base.

Disney was said to be working on several Star Wars TV series, some of which may take place at different times of the franchise’s history. Most recently, Disney confirmed rumors of a new anime-inspired cartoon dubbed Star Wars Resistance, as helmed by Rebels boss Dave Filoni. It remains unclear if Filoni will continue developing other animated series.

We’ll have more details soon, but which corner of the Star Wars mythos might the new series take us to?