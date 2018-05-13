‘Cobra Kai’ Is Coming Back for Season 2

Picking up 30 years after the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, the half-hour series finds Daniel and Johnny at different places in their lives. Whereas Daniel is living his best life as a family man and proud owner of the No. 1 car dealership in the Valley, Johnny has fallen a long way since the ’80s and is now a heavy drinking, short-fused antihero living in Reseda, doing odd jobs to make ends meet. However, their rivalry is reignited when they re-enter each other’s lives, which drives Johnny to rediscover his Cobra Kai roots and reopen the infamous karate dojo.