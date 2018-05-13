‘Cobra Kai’ Is Coming Back for Season 2
The saga of The Karate Kid will continue even further. YouTube Red confirms that sequel series Cobra Kai has officially swept the leg of its competition and booked a Season 2 renewal.
Following the series’ breakout critical acclaim, YouTube Red has placed an additional 10-episode order that will enter production this fall and premiere on the service in 2019. The first episode has garnered at least 20 million views since its debut earlier this month, and the series has screened at both the Tribeca Film Festival and as a one-night theatrical presentation from Fathom Events. Here’s what YouTube had to say of the renewal:
This series had all of the right elements from the very beginning — compelling characters, a storied rivalry, and the talented original stars. The way viewers have embraced the new twist on this beloved franchise has been nothing short of amazing, and we’re thrilled to partner with Sony TV, Overbrook and the extraordinary creative team led by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg to create a second season.
Here’s the series’ synopsis:
Picking up 30 years after the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, the half-hour series finds Daniel and Johnny at different places in their lives. Whereas Daniel is living his best life as a family man and proud owner of the No. 1 car dealership in the Valley, Johnny has fallen a long way since the ’80s and is now a heavy drinking, short-fused antihero living in Reseda, doing odd jobs to make ends meet. However, their rivalry is reignited when they re-enter each other’s lives, which drives Johnny to rediscover his Cobra Kai roots and reopen the infamous karate dojo.
In addition to stars Billy Zabka and Ralph Macchio, cast includes Mom star Courtney Henggeler as Daniel’s wife and business partner Amanda, Mary Mouser as their daughter Samantha, Parenthood alum Xolo Maridueña as new Cobra Kai recruit Miguel Diaz, Tanner Buchanan as Johnny’s son Robby Keene and Ed Asner as Johnny’s stepfather Sid Weinberg. Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Hot Tub Time Machine alum Josh Heald and Harold and Kumar creators Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg.
Stay tuned for the latest on Cobra Kai, and watch all episodes on YouTube Red.
