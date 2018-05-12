‘Jessica Jones’ May Already Be Casting Season 3
Looks like Jessica Jones is getting better at shaking off the hangover. Where once fans waited close to three years for the Marvel P.I. drama’s second season, new casting reports could point toward Season 3 already eying its new villain.
The Marvel Netflix drama confirmed a Season 3 order one month ago; itself one month removed from the March premiere of Season 2. It wasn’t immediately clear when Jessica Jones Season 3 might shoot – given the premiere queue of Luke Cage Season 2, Daredevil Season 3, Iron Fist Season 2 and The Punisher Season 2 – but the generally-reliable That Hashtag Show has already come forth with new Jessica Jones casting descriptions. According to their reports, we might be looking at Marvel’s “Power Broker” as a villain, tying into the series’ overall focus on enhanced humans:
[ELLIOTT]Mid 30s-early 40s, male, open ethnicity. Must be over 5’11. A charismatic gambler and alcoholic. Attractive, quick-witted and dry. His edgy charm comes through even in the direst circumstances. SERIES REGULAR – ONE YEAR DEAL
[COLLINS]30-50, male, open ethnicity. He is physically spry, extremely intelligent and meticulous. Driven by a pathological need to feel superior. SERIES REGULAR – ONE YEAR DEAL
[KEIRA]48-52, female, please submit African American, Latina, Asian, Native American, etc. A bohemian cellist and music professor. Intelligent, wry and sexy. Self possessed and able to weather any storm. SERIES REGULAR – POSSIBLE TWO YEAR DEAL
[ZELDA]27-31, female, African American, strong, smart and driven. A rising star in her profession with the ambition and talent to propel her to the top one day. She’s earthy, beautiful, supportive and fiercely protective of those she loves. SERIES REGULAR – MULTI-YEAR DEAL
The second run followed up Season 1’s Kilgrave with a deeper dive into Jessica’s origins, as well as the revelation that her mother was subject to the same experiments she was. Season 2 also ended with the implication that Rachael Taylor’s Trish might develop powers of her own, so it’s tough to say whether Season 3 will follow suit with another super-strong villain, or if any of the shows will build toward a second Defenders.
We won’t see Season 3 until at least 2019, but who might Jessica Jones tussle with next? Or were they snapped away by Thanos?
Gallery: Every Live-Action Marvel TV Series, Ranked