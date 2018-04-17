Metallica Ask Fans to Work in Food Banks

Metallica ’s charity foundation All Within My Hands has announced a day of service scheduled for May 23, and it invited fans of the band to join in by volunteering at a food bank near them.

The initiative follows Metallica's 2017 stadium tour of the U.S., during which they contributed to food banks via charity partner Feeding America .

“We are here to encourage you to join us on May 23 for a Metallica day of service,” drummer Lars Ulrich said in an announcement video that also features bassist Robert Trujillo . “All registered fans will receive a special All Within My Hands T-shirt when they check in to their local food bank on May 23.”

You can watch the video below.

Using the hashtag #MetallicaGivesBack, the band said in a statement, “Join us on May 23 and volunteer at food banks across the country in markets visited by the 2017 WorldWired Tour as we encourage Metallica fans to unite in the fight against hunger. Visit Metallica.com or AllWithinMyHands.org for more information and learn how you can be a part of the Day of Service by registering to volunteer (no walk-ins!).”

A full list of participating food banks can be found at the All Within My Hands website . Even if you’re not located near one, you’re encouraged to volunteer anyway. “All Within My Hands Foundation is dedicated to creating sustainable communities by supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger and other critical local services,” the website reads. “The Foundation aims to assist and enrich the lives of members of the communities who have supported the band for years, as well as encourage participation from fans and friends. All funds raised will be donated to a cross-section of national and local charities. ... Every penny from your donations will go directly to our charity partners.

Metallica's 2018 series of U.S. WorldWired tour dates starts on Sept. 2 and runs until March 13 next year.