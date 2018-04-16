Clinton Arena Is Kraft Hockeyville 2018!
On Saturday night, Clinton residents gathered at the Clinton Arena and others watched their TVs to see if their hometown rink got to be Kraft Hockeyville 2018... As the Hockey Commissioner slowly unveiled the card during the reveal broadcast, cheers erupted all over the Mohawk Valley as indeed, WE won!
Your votes the day before helped the arena beat out community rinks all over the nation for $150 in rink upgrades to prep it for the 2018 Kraft Hockey exhibition game where two NHL teams will descend on our beloved hockey town and duke it out! Congratulations to Clinton Arena!