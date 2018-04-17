Joe Lynn Turner Cancels Tour, Releases New Track

Former Rainbow and Deep Purple singer Joe Lynn Turner has canceled his upcoming tour following a heart attack over the weekend. He also released a new track from his band Sunstorm.

Turner was reported to be in a stable condition after receiving emergency medical treatment in Minsk, Belarus, on April 13. He had been due to open a European tour on Apr. 25 in Sweden, with dates booked until Dec. 8.

“Due to an unplanned medical procedure, Joe Lynn Turner is postponing all activities for the next few months, as he is not allowed to travel or fly right now,” his management company, Stahl Entertainment, said in a statement. “We are working on rescheduling all club shows and will announce new dates as soon as possible. Bought tickets [are] valid. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. No fear, only love and positive thoughts!”

Meanwhile, Turner's band Sunstorm will release their fifth album, The Road to Hell , on June 8. They've put out the lead track, “Only The Good Will Survive,” which you can hear below.

"The press release and the release of this song were scheduled well ahead of this weekend’s news that Joe Lynn Turner was hospitalized," the label, Frontiers Music, noted. "We wish to extend our sincere and heartfelt wishes that Joe has a speedy recovery and is back to commanding the stage soon, as he has done for decades. Get well soon."

Turner said of the track, "I love the positive message that it conveys to the listener. ... And the chorus is extremely memorable. ... The music is tight and compelling and played brilliantly. Turn it up loud and enjoy a great kick off to a rocking summer!"