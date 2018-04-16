Watch Billie Joe Armstrong’s New Side Project Make Live Debut

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong definitely doesn't seem to be wasting any time introducing his latest side project. Mere days after teasing the imminent arrival of a new band called the Longshot, he took the stage with his latest lineup at Oakland’s 1-2-3-4 Go! Records on April 13.

The show, portions of which you can watch via fan-filmed footage below, was booked on the heels of the Longshot's debut self-titled EP , which made its way to stores and streaming services last week. Cuts from that release — including "Taxi Driver," "Chasing a Ghost," and "Love Is for Losers" — made their way into the set list, along with a Green Day number and a cover of David Bowie 's "Ziggy Stardust."

As previously reported, the Longshot announced their existence on Instagram, where the band's profile promises that a full-length effort titled Love Is for Losers is "coming eventually sooner or later. Probably sooner." The identities of the other band members were kept under wraps prior to the Oakland gig, but the personnel who took the stage with Armstrong on April 13 included Green Day touring guitarist Jeff Matika on bass and background vocals, as well as guitarist Kevin Preston and drummer David S. Field.

Check out footage from the Longshot's live debut, as well as the night's complete set list, below.

The Longshot, 1-2-3-4 Go! Records, Oakland, 4/13/18

"Kill Your Friends"

"Devil's Kind"

"Taxi Driver"

"Ziggy Stardust"

"Cult Hero"

"Body Bag"

"Fell for You"

"Soul Surrender"

"Love Is for Losers"

"The Last Time"

"Walking Out on Love"

"Happiness"

"Turn Me Loose"

"Kiss Me Deadly"

"Chasing a Ghost"