In the world of the movies, it must be difficult to get access to health care as a criminal. You can’t exactly waltz into the local ER after you just robbed a bank, so you either call up your one shady doctor pal, or try to take out the bullets yourself. Hotel Artemis comes up with a pretty cool alternative: what if there was a secret hospital just for bad guys?

In the new action thriller from Drew Pearce ( Iron Man 3, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation ), Jodie Foster leads a stacked cast as The Nurse. She runs a private, members-only emergency room for criminals out of an old hotel. The only way it works is by sticking to a set of rules: no weapons, no fighting, no killing each other. How civil! It’s all working out fairly well, besides Sofia Boutella trying to kill Charlie Day with a coffee mug. But then a menacing Jeff Goldblum shows up for some rule-breaking, pitting bad guys against badder guys.

Hotel Artemis cast has just about everyone, including Sterling K. Brown , Atlanta ‘s Brian Tyree Henry, Zachary Quinto, Dave Bautista , and Jenny Slate , because why not! Hopefully this action-thriller proves to be a fun bit of sadistic madness, or at the very least, another showcase of Goldblum getting wacky. Hotel Artemis hits theaters June 8.