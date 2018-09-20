Metallica have put a lot of focus on their charitable efforts over the past few months, since launching the All Within My Hands foundation in February of 2017. Now, the band have just announced the All Within My Hands Foundation Helping Hands Concert and Auction.

The show will take place at the Masonic in San Francisco, and the event will feature the organizations that Metallica have supported with their charitable efforts. Fans will also have a chance to bid on one-of-a-kind auction items and catch the band playing a rare acoustic performance.

Cage the Elephant will be the opening act. Tickets for the balcony and a limited number of floor seats will go on sale via Ticketmaster this Friday (Sept. 21) at 10 AM PT. You can also enter to win a pair of third-row floor seats here and bid on prime floor seats at this location .

Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation donated more than $750,000 to local food banks during its first six months of operation. During their recent North American WorldWired Tour, they donated 10,000 to local food banks in every city on their run. To learn more about the organization, click here .

Metallica.com

Best Thrash Album of Each Year Since 1983