Hungry enough for the Hungry Man Eating Challenge at the Guy's Expo this Saturday?

It's one of literally dozens of reasons to attend this family friendly event from noon to 5:00 p.m. at the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica on Saturday afternoon.

Among the draws

Your chance to meet Tenille Dashwood , 'Emma' from WWE fame

, 'Emma' from WWE fame The must see Arm Wrestling competitions

Chance to win a Las Vegas getaway, a New York baseball package, or a hot tub full of beer, and much more...

Plus, the Hungry Man Eating Challenge.

Jeff Monask and Andrew Derminio of WIBX 950 had a go a just a portion of the Hungry Man Challenge. Take a look and see how they did:

Anyone interested in competing can register. Ten contestants will be drawn at random with the opportunity to make their way through our giant, super stacked tray of deliciousness!

The Challenge will be divided into three portions from three of the areas best food trucks:

1/3 Mac Attack (bed of macaroni and cheese topped with pulled pork or chicken and BBQ sauce, from Holy Smoques BBQ)

1/3 Poutine (french fries loaded with gravy and cheese, from Come Fry With Me)

1/3 Gourmet Grilled Cheese (specialty grilled cheese and tater tots, from The Melt)

The winner goes home with a giant trophy, certificates from our food truck sponsors and a $100 Visa Card