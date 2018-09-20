Damaging Wind and Heavy Rain Coming To CNY

A strong cold front will move across CNY Friday and Friday night, bringing our next chance for showers, thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts over 25 mph.

A Hazardous Weather Outlook has been issued for central New York including Northern Oneida--Onondaga-Madison-Southern Oneida-Otsego-Delaware counties.

Late Friday and Friday night a strong cold front will cross the area with showers and thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms could have damaging wind gusts and brief heavy rain. Isolated flash flooding is possible. River flooding is not expected.

The NWS Says:

Friday briefly in the warm sector with dewpoints in the 60s

again. Highs vary from around 80 in the Finger Lakes to around 70 in the Catskills. Skies will stay mostly cloudy ecially in the southeast so heating will be weak. This will inhibit thunderstorms ahead of a strong cold front Friday night. Wind fields and forcing still strong starting Friday afternoon but the instability will be weak. With the strong winds at all levels wind shear around 45 kts. Helicity is also high with speed and directional shear at the lowest levels. Showers and thunderstorms will move into the Finger Lakes late in the afternoon.

Extended Forcast from NWS :

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers after 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 5 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. South wind 11 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms before 3 am, then a chance of showers. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Low around 58. South wind 13 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 65.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Monday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 50%.