You are traveling through another dimension — again. But this time, Jordan Peele is guiding the way. In addition to producing the upcoming revival of The Twilight Zone for CBS All Access, Peele will now serve as the series’ host and narrator. The Get Out filmmaker debuted the first promo for the series, teasing a revamped intro featuring Peele’s narration over the intro.

This is just plain awesome:

The intro features the classic Rod Serling narration, with Peele’s voice echoing throughout. “You are traveling through another dimension, a dimension not only of sight and sound, but of mind. A journey through a wondrous land whose boundaries are that of imagination. That’s the signpost up ahead — your next stop: The Twilight Zone .”

Even if you didn’t grow up in the late ’50s and early ’60s during the sci-fi series’ original run, you’re undoubtedly familiar with these words thanks to TV re-runs — or at least I am, which makes this teaser promo supremely exciting. The blend of Serling and Peele’s voices reciting those famous words is very cool, as is news — via Variety — that Peele will step into the host and narrator role for the upcoming revival, which he’s also producing via his Monkeypaw Productions banner alongside Simon Kinberg’s Genre Films.

While no premiere date has been announced, it’s probably safe to assume that we won’t be traveling to that eerie dimension again until sometime in 2019.