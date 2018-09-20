Hockeyville Brings The Stanley Cup To The Clinton Arena

Clinton Arena is the proud owner of the title Kraft Hockeyville 2018 , and Lord Stanley's Cup is making a visit this weekend.

You're invited to join the Clinton community for the ultimate hockey celebration this weekend.

Ahead of the NHL Pre-season game on Tuesday , Clinton will be hosting a ton of hockey-related activities.

Saturday will be a village-wide celebration of being named Hockyville 2018 on the Village Green and Park Row, and then on Sunday you'll be able to view the Stanley Cup before the Clinton Central School Alumni Hockey Game.

Here's the full schedule of events for the weekend:

Saturday, 9/22

12 pm – 4pm: Community Kick Off Celebration at Village Green & Park Row (located here) Schedule below:

12:10 pm – 12:50 pm: Performance by The Honey Badgers

12:30 pm: Clinton Youth Hockey hosts a Chicken BBQ

1:00 pm: Autograph session with NHL Alumni

1:00 pm – 1:30 pm: Performance by Vada March

1:30 pm: NHL Alumni Q&A

2:00 pm: Clinton Comet Alumni Speakers

2:15 pm: “Remember the 4 State Titles” talk with Clinton high School Alumni

2:40 pm – 3:30pm: Performance by Steve and Doug

3:00 pm: Clinton Historical Society Talk from Andy Burns

3:30 pm – 4 pm: Clinton Fire Department hosts Hot Dog BBQ / Competition

5:00 pm – 9 pm: Family Movie Night at Clinton Central School Theater

Sunday, 9/23

11:00 am – 12:00 pm: Community Open Skate at Clinton Arena

1:00 pm – 4:30 pm: Stanley Cup Viewing at Clinton Arena

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm: Clinton Central School Alumni Hockey Game at Clinton Arena

They probably won't let you drink anything out of the Stanley Cup though.

BONUS VIDEO