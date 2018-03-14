Longest Train Station Name In America Found In Central New York

New York has a lot of weird facts associated with it. Did you know that Remsen is home to one of those weird facts?

The Welsh town of Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch has the longest name in the world at 58 letters in Wales. So why not name a train station in Central New York after that?

Just to the north of Utica, Remsen was originally settled by Welsh immigrants in the late 1700s and early 1800s. It is through a rich Welsh heritage and a strong connection to Wales that they decided to honor the Remsen Depot Train Station, a stop on the Adirondack Scenic Railroad, with the official title of Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch.

Kate Creighton via TSM

The Welsh sign from the delegation sign with the infamous 58 letter long name can be seen hanging at the Remsen Depot and the St. David's Society routinely challenges people during Remsen Barn FOTA weekend with pronouncing the full name in Welsh, and for those few who can pronounce Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch properly go bragging rights and often a few Welsh Teacakes."

Maybe a time traveler took a trip back in time and just hit a computer keyword several times and named a town. That's what it looks like to me.

For those curious how to pronounce this train wreck, no pun intended, here you go:

BONUS VIDEO