Alice in Chains Add Dates to 2018 Tour

Alice in Chains have added another leg to their 2018 tour, booking a round of shows that will send them through the western and southwestern United States into late summer.

In addition to keeping busy on the road, the group's current lineup is prepping its next album — its third with singer William DuVall, who's served as frontman since Alice in Chains' 2005 reunion following the 2002 death of original singer Layne Staley, and first since 2013's The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here .

According to comments made last year by bassist Mike Inez, the band planned to return to its hometown of Seattle for recording; as he put it, "It's time for Alice in Chains to go back to Seattle — drink that water, breathe that air. My Heart family's up there. There's just such a history — every street corner for us is a memory; crazy shit happened or some beautiful stuff."

A title or release date for the new album has yet to be announced, but according to producer Nick Raskulinecz, recording wrapped in mid-January. Look over the complete list of currently announced tour dates below, and visit Alice in Chains' website for additional details and ticketing information.

Alice in Chains 2018 Tour Dates

4/28 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

4/30 – Syracuse, NY – Landmark Theatre

5/01 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

5/03 – Washington DC – Anthem

5/04 – Charlotte, NC – Carolina Rebellion

5/05 – Virginia Beach – WNOR Lunatic Luau

5/07 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom

5/08 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom

5/10 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

5/12 – St. Louis, MO – Pointfest

5/13 – Somerset, WI – Northern Invasion

5/15 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

5/16 – South Bend, IN – Morris Performing Arts Center

5/18 – Columbus, OH – Rock on the Range

5/19 – Philadelphia, PA – WMMR BBQ / BB&T Pavilion

6/16 – Leeds, UK – O2 Academy

6/17 – London, UK – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

6/20 – Stockholm, Sweden – Grona Lund

6/21 – Halden, Norway – Tons of Rock Festival

6/22 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Copenhell

6/24 – Clisson, France – Hellfest

6/25 – Zagreb, Croatia – INmusic Festival

6/28 – Padua, Italy – Sherwood

6/30 – Bezirk-Landstrasse, Austria – Arena Open Air Wien

7/01 – Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Park

7/03 – Berlin, Germany – Huxley’s Neue Welt

7/04 – Cologne, Germany – Live Music Hall

7/08 – Belford, France – Les Eurockeennes 30

7/10 – Milan, Italy – Ippodromo Snai San Siro

7/13 – Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival

7/14 – Lisboa, Portugal – NOS Alive

7/17 – Tel Aviv, Israel – Caesarea

7/18 – Tel Aviv, Israel – Caesarea

8/22 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

8/28 – Paso Robles, CA – Vino Robles Amp

8/29 – Los Angeles, CA – Palladium

8/31 – Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium

9/01 – Las Vegas, NV – The Pearl

9/03 – Tucson, AZ – Tucson Music Hall

9/04 – El Paso, TX – Abraham Chavez Theatre

9/06 – Austin, TX – ACL Live

9/07 – Houston, TX – Revention Music Center

9/08 – Dallas, TX – Pavilion @ Toyota Music Factory

9/10 – Tulsa, OK – Brady Theatre

9/11 – Kansas City, MO – Midland Theatre

9/13 – Denver, CO – Fillmore

9/15 – Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre