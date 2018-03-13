Game of Thrones fans have at least another year before HBO brings the saga to a close, but the end has already come for many involved. Case in point, network bosses tease that a recent finale reading had cast member after cast member “falling down to their deaths.”

Per Variety , HBO senior VP of drama Francesca Orsi commented on the final Game of Thrones episodes from the INTV conference in Jerusalem. Both she and programming head Casey Bloys recounted their attendance of the final Game of Thrones table reads, noting the experience as emotional and standing ovation-worthy for all involved. Why, you ask? Well, it seems a great deal of the Game of Thrones cast won’t make it to the finale’s closing credits:

It was a really powerful moment in our lives and our careers. None of the cast had received the scripts prior, and one by one they started falling down to their deaths … It was amazing. By the very end, everyone looked down and looked up and tears were in their eyes.

Granted, we’re still too far off to provide odds on major deaths, but surely Jon and Dany have to make it at least to the final episode, right? And Arya? Sam? Oh god, we’re already nervous. So help you, showrunners, if you touch one of the many hairs on our boy Tormund’s head, or his sexy bread-eyes .

Game of Thrones Season 8 is still eyed for an unknown 2019 premiere date , so stay tuned for all the latest, and stock up on tissues.