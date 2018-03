With the St. Patrick's Day parade coming up this weekend in Utica, what will the weather be like?

Early forecasts show it will be a cold day. The National Weather Service out of Binghamton is calling for a chance of flurries before 8am, otherwise mostly sunny skies for the parade with a high near 29.

Dress up warm. You can always take extra layers off. You wouldn't want to get frostbite while out celebrating the parade.

