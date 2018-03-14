Catch The SU Game On The Big Screen At Turning Stone

Looking for a cool way to watch the Syracuse game as they face Arizona State after 9PM? Why not catch the game on the big screen at Turning Stone .

The Syracuse Orange Basketball will play the Arizona State Sun Devils starting at 9:10PM. Turning Stone is hosting one heck of a party to watch the big game. They will be showing it live on the big screen in the Atrium at Exit 33.

Throughout the evening they are offering plenty of specials too. They will have half-price Sushi between 5pm - 9pm, $4 Draft Beer between 5pm - 10pm, and $4 Well Drinks between 5pm - 10pm.

Come root on the Syracuse Orange on the big screen.

BONUS VIDEO